"It absolutely gutted me." I spent a decade carving out my career, to be let go in a moment.

Amy, a 35-year-old single mother of three from Brisbane, never saw it coming.

In January, after a decade of hard work, she was head-hunted for her "dream job" in a data analytics and consulting role with a major firm. For the past decade, Amy had carved out a career for herself she is proud of, and the opportunity to switch companies earlier this year was testimony to that.

As the pandemic escalated in Australia, Amy moved to work from home like millions of other Australians, and she was actively involved in conversations on how to move the business forward in light of the health crisis.

On a Friday afternoon in early April, Amy discussed with the company the likelihood of them offering her a full-time position at the end of her three-month contract, which was approaching. It looked promising.

Then the following Monday, on April 6, she was just finishing her work, when she picked up the phone. Her boss was on the line. She remembers the conversation well.

"Thanks very much," Amy recalls the operations manager saying. "Unfortunately, we can't keep you. It's been great. If we can get you back, we will. But there's nothing we can do. I'm really sorry. We'll pay you for the day. But as of 3.30 this afternoon, we don't have work for you. You don't have a job anymore."

It was a mere two-minute conversation.

Amy lost her job in April after a two-minute conversation. Image: Supplied. "I was absolutely shattered. I lost my breath for a minute. I got off the phone and I must have been crying so bad, my 15-year-old son came running out of his room, and said 'Oh my god Mum, what's happened?' All I could say was, 'I just lost my job’."