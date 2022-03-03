‘My parents are doctors in Ukraine. They’re running between bomb shelters and hospitals.’

“When is it going to end?”

It was the exasperated question that Victoria Stepanenko’s mother, Dr. Natalia Stepanenko, sobbed from a Chernihiv hospital, in northern Ukraine.

Victoria, 23, speaks to her parents several times each day from her home in Sydney – although the calls usually only last a minute or two, “because they have to help someone, or hide somewhere.”

But a few days ago, their call got disconnected. A couple minutes later when Victoria phoned again, she could hear the sirens going off in the city. And then a nearby explosion.

“My heart broke down,” she tells.

Ukrainian apartment building hit by a missile in Kyiv. Post continues after video.



Video via Sky News.

“To be honest, I’ve been absolutely devastated. Since the war began, at best, I sleep two to three hours at night – and even during those times, I have nightmares.”

“I’m obviously supporting my parents and trying not to show you know that we're worried; making sure to bring positive emotions to them because that's what they need right now. But it's really hard.”

Six days into war: Victoria's mother, endocrinologist Dr Natalia Stepanenko. Image: Supplied.