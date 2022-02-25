Exactly what you can do to help people in Ukraine right now.

Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

People in Kharkiv preparing to spend the night inside the metro as battle in the street of the city continues pic.twitter.com/M426LeFizg — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 24, 2022

Russian military tanks and armoured vehicles advance in Donetsk as Putin launches ‘full-scale invasion’ in Ukraine — in pictures



🔴 Follow our LIVE coverage of the Ukraine-Russia crisis here: https://t.co/k8xGwTFR7B pic.twitter.com/yb2nb93nBw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 24, 2022

In the hours and day following, thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.

While many of us might feel helpless watching the unfolding situation from home, there's a lot we can do right now to help.

From supporting emergency aid on the ground to supporting local journalism, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Ukraine.