Exactly what you can do to help people in Ukraine right now.

Right now, the world is watching as Russia invades Ukraine in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

Images of metro stations filled to the brim with citizens taking cover and tanks rolling onto Ukrainian soil fill our social media feeds as world leaders respond to the invasion with sanctions and speeches.

In a televised address on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a "military operation in eastern Ukraine" following months of increased tensions.

In the hours and day following, thousands around the world, including Russians, have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine and condemn Putin's military aggression.

While many of us might feel helpless watching the unfolding situation from home, there's a lot we can do right now to help. 

From supporting emergency aid on the ground to supporting local journalism, here are just some of the ways we can support people in Ukraine.

Donate to support humanitarian aid.

UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading organisation working to "protect and improve the lives of children" worldwide. 

They're currently delivering on-the-ground emergency relief to the people of Ukraine with safe water, health care, protection from violence, and psychological support.

It's also repairing schools damaged by the bombings and providing emergency response to children affected by the conflict.

You can donate to UNICEF here.

United Help Ukraine

United Help Ukraine receives and distributes donations, food, and medical supplies to internally displaced Ukrainians, anyone affected by the conflict, and the families of wounded or killed soldiers.

You can donate to United Help Ukraine here.

Ukranian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society are raising money to support volunteers and staff by providing first aid in areas where access to medical services will be limited.

You can donate to the Ukranian Red Cross here.

Support local journalism and educate yourself with reputable sources.

The Kyiv Independent 

The Kyiv independent describes itself as "created by journalists who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence".

It provides local Ukrainian journalism in English with regular updates via Twitter and their website

You can follow them here.

The New Voice of Ukraine

The New Voices of Ukraine is currently reporting on breaking news out of Russia and Ukraine in three languages (English, Ukranian and Russian) via their Twitter feed.

They are also releasing informative analysis on how the conflict arrived at this point, and scholar-written articles that give an indication of the tone in Ukraine today.

You can follow them here.

Ukraine World

Twitter account, Ukraine World, is currently sharing regular posts on what is unfolding in Ukraine including important resources and information that will keep followers up-to-date.

Stand With Ukraine

Instagram account @withukraine is sharing concise, well-informed posts and stories to educate their followers on what is happening on the frontline, and who it's affecting.

You can follow them here.

Feature Image: Getty.

