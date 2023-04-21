Okay, if Twilight is getting a TV reboot, these are our 8 very specific demands for the series.

The announcement that Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series is going to be rebooted as a TV series has sent shock waves through the hearts (and loins) of many millennial women.

This is, after all, the franchise that shaped a shocking proportion of our romantic and sexual development. It brought us broody Robert Pattinson glaring under his eyebrows. It brought pallid sexual tension as explored through Kristen Stewart's constantly open mouth. It brought broken bed frames after sexual encounters that led us to question if that's what happened to the bed, why isn't Bella dead?

As of yet, there has been no creative team attached to the series, nor any actors named as potential cast. And so, we believe it might be the ideal moment to offer our own suggestions.

As the generation of women who willingly carried this, frankly, absurd franchise through the early 2000s – the generation who bought Team Edward/Jacob t-shirts and movie tickets and learnt how to masturbate to sparkly white men – we feel that we are entitled to have our say in the development of its next incarnation.

1. We would prefer that all the wolf CGI is dropped.

Whenever Jacob (or any of the other wolves involved in the next stage of this franchise) are on-screen, we would request that zero CGI is involved but that the actors are dressed with that expectation. We would like to see Bella gently patting the head of her co-worker, stooped over and looking like an absolute tit, as displayed below.