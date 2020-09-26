‘I just turned 50 and I don’t feel invisible. I feel irrelevant.’





I’m not even sure when that happened because as the cliché goes, I don’t feel different. Hot flushes aside, what is it meant to feel like?

Wait, I know.

It feels... unremarkable.

The universal narrative is that women over fifty feel invisible, no longer attracting the kind of attention that is unwanted anyway but still wanting to be seen and noticed. A member of Gen X, the middle child, the Jan Brady of generations. The forgotten demographic stuck somewhere in the middle of the wise and dependable baby boomers and the cool and liberal millennials.

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia.

I don’t feel invisible, but maybe irrelevant is more apt a description.

Because despite many of my friends being either in their forties or fifties, I’m surrounded by millennials and Gen Z. My colleagues and peers, school mums, Instagram, the media.

A generation of women who are smart, aspirational, connected, savvy and educated. Change makers and social entrepreneurs. Clear skinned, excellent eyebrows and with opinions that matter.

Woke and worthy.

Am I jealous? No. Envious? Maybe. Mesmerised? Absolutely.

I feel like I’m just trying to keep up, and by doing so I’ve lost what it is that I’m meant to be. To swim in my own lane and not feel this warped obsession with wanting to stay relevant — but instead be content with where I am in the world because relevance is just some elusive idea. Who gets to say what is relevant or not?

At fifty, I’m too old to be hipster but not old enough that I can’t shop at Zara and wear sequins during the day and Netflix and chill at night. I spend an outrageous amount at Mecca because on Instagram everyone’s skin glows more than mine, and because I’m easily influenced.

I post selfies and use filters. Intellectually I know this to be true: that, at my age, I should be at the point where this shit doesn’t matter, and I ponder this as I adjust and smooth out my sheet mask.

See? Not Insta worthy. Image: Supplied.