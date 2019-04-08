Turia Pitt noticed a common theme amongst teenagers. So she did something about it.

If you follow Turia Pitt on social media or have watched or listened to her being interviewed over the years, you’ll know that as well as being truly inspirational and resilient, she’s also darn well hilarious. Which is why we’re so excited about her latest project.

Since surviving the 2011 bushfire which left her with burns to 70% of her body, Turia has not only undergone a gruelling recovery process (which involved learning to walk again), she’s also written three books, completed two ironman challenges and has helped more people than we could ever put a number on by sharing her story.

But Turia still remains humble to the point of being self-deprecating, “I don’t think there’s anything inherently special about me,” she told Mia Freedman when she sat down for the latest episode of No Filter.

Here’s what Turia had to say when she sat down with Mia Freedman for No Filter. Post continues.

Turia has now set her sights on helping teens.

She’s just released a book which aims to teach teens confidence, Good Selfie, and we can’t think of a better advocate.

There’s no doubt motherhood has changed her. Turia gave birth to son Hakavai who she shares with long-term partner Michael Hoskin in December 2017.

Explaining the reasoning behind Good Selfie, Turia told Mamamia: “As a parent you want your kids to be happy. But I know it’s not realistic that Hakavai is going to be happy all of the time, because of course he’s not going to always get picked for the sports team or maybe he’ll have his heart broken by a girl – all of these are very normal challenges that we face.

“But I really want to encourage him to grow self-belief and get that sense that if he puts his mind to something, he can make anything happen, and that was my hope behind the book.”