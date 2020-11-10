I’m currently resting in bed post a “tummy tuck” and thought I would share my experience on having a full abdominoplasty, post three children (all c-sections) and at the age of 38.

I didn’t make the decision to have a tummy tuck lightly at all.

I would say that I have always been a relatively ‘normal’ weight. But no matter my size, I’ve never had a flat stomach. Even on my wedding day when I was at my lowest weight, I still had a protruding tummy. I put it down to my genes and my body shape because I trained my butt off, and while I wore the bias silk cut dress of my dreams, you can still see my tummy in the wedding photos.

But then came kids. My first child was a c-section, followed 21 months later by another child and another c-section. Within a year of my second child I got back to my pre-baby weight at the age of 35 which was a small 12. But the stomach issue just got worse. My waist went wider and thicker and the skin got saggier and heavier. So even though the scales were kind, I was totally out of proportion with what looked like a bag of oranges tied around my mid-section.

I know what people say. Especially men. Just run more. Eat less. Cut out the wine.

But try telling that to every mum of young children out there, THERE IS ONLY SO MUCH WE CAN DO. There’s such thing as SURVIVAL. So I just continued to do what I had done for much of my adult life and that was to hide my stomach with clothing. Always wear high-waisted pants, mum jeans and shirts, nothing tight against the skin. I tied jumpers around leggings to hide everything and wore long coats and tops whenever possible. I liked scarves too, as they could just hang and cover the front of my tummy. I always wore dresses in a tent shape, or moo moo dresses as my husband liked to say – never any styles that were fitted at my waist.

Three and a half years later I had my third c-section, and what I call my “body-breaking” baby. I love my third child to bits, but if my abdominal muscles were separated before, they were now non-existent.

Absolutely nothing worked on my mid-section.