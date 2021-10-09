"I wasn't allowed to laugh." 37 women on the weirdest thing they ever got in trouble for at work.

Not all of us are lucky enough to have a... healthy working environment. While many workplaces can be great, others can be anything but.

Sadly, it is no surprise to know there is a direct link to poor mental health and toxic work environments, and even more so during the coronavirus pandemic which has seen Australians either work from home, or not at all.

To shed light on those with whose work experiences have been not-so-pleasant, we asked 37 women the most bizarre thing they ever got in trouble at work for.

Watch How to tell if your boss is a psychopath, with David Gillespie. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

"I was a manager at McDonald's and there was a shared computer in the office that all managers used for doing paperwork, etc. I sat down at the computer one day to do my end of shift paperwork to find that my restaurant manager had left an email open... In it, he had written about me and had sent it to our superior. In the email he called me a 'dirty c**t' and a 's**t'... And instead of him getting in trouble for using such derogatory language about someone, I got in trouble for reading a personal email. That was on a shared computer... Left open for EVERYONE to see."

"I got in trouble for giving a customer too many chips in his hot chips order... Not sure why it was such an issue to fill it up to the top, but alas! Lesson learnt!"

"I was told I needed to spend less time away from the desk and more time finishing projects. I always spent my designated lunch hour away from the desk so I wouldn't do work, but clearly my upper management didn't appreciate the fact I wouldn't work for free!"

"Was told I smiled too much at newbies... I was only trying to make them feel more comfortable, so that was wildly confusing criticism. The aforementioned newbies told me a few months later I was their favourite colleague to work with because I was always so happy so clearly my boss was just a sourpuss."

"I fell out with my manager because I didn't want to go to the movies with her. She was in her late 20s. I was 15. Don't think she was a creep or anything, but she was definitely a bit lonely."