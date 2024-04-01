At the height of his DWTS success, Tristan MacManus was 'destroying' himself with alcohol.

Former Dancing With The Stars judge Tristan MacManus was riding the waves of success, going from strength to strength on screen.

However, his life off-screen looked vastly different, with the father of three admitting to having had a severe drinking problem that would see him consume alcohol until he passed out.

Currently competing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! the 41-year-old told his camp mates that his drinking habits were exacerbated by how unhappy he was.

"I was never aggressive or anything like that, it was just sad drinking," he said.

"I just went out and I just destroyed myself.

"I'd finish the show and you're still on that high anyway but then when everyone came down from that high and went home, I'd just stay out."

Tristan is married to Australian actress Tahyna Tozzi.