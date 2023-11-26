When she became single, Trinny Woodall didn't want to live alone. Now she lives in a 'frat house'.

This story mentions suicide.

When Trinny Woodall separated from her long-term partner, Charles Saatchi in March this year, it was the first time she’d been alone in a house in more than 35 years.

Ten of those years were spent with Saatchi. Many of the years before then, she spent with her first husband, Johnny Elichaoff. He had a son, Zak, and together they had a daughter, Lyla.

Life was busy. Motherhood and a booming career meant Trinny was rarely alone. Trinny and Elichaoff’s marriage broke down in 2009, but they remained on good terms, and she still found herself mostly in the company of others.

“I’d always been the one to travel for work,” Trinny told No Filter. “I mainly worked when Lyla was with her dad.”

In 2014, Trinny received the devastating news that her daughter’s father had died by suicide, falling to his death from a car park roof. He had been battling an addiction to painkillers for 20 years.

By then, Trinny was in a relationship with Saatchi, an advertising tycoon turned art dealer. Her career was continuing to rise. She had an eleven-year-old daughter who had just lost her father. A grieving stepson too. Life was busy, and she was surrounded by others.

Johnny Elichaoff passed away in 2014. Image: Getty.