29 women share the single worst thing their in laws have ever said to them.

This post discusses miscarriages and death of loved ones. It may be triggering for some readers.

The ideal family is hard to come by, and even the ones we do choose can sometimes be an absolute nightmare.

We want our families to last forever, to be supportive, giving and most importantly, loving. But in some cases, this simply doesn’t happen.

While many of us do have loving and healthy relationships with our parents-in-law, some of us do not. In fact, some in-laws are toxic. Very toxic.

So to shed light on those who unfortunately don't have the best relationships with their in-laws, we decided to ask women to share the single worst thing their parent-in-law has ever said to them. Because trust us, you're not the only one.

Watch: Can you cut out toxic relatives? Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Straight up cruel.

“My father-in-law (FIL) told me, 'That's not what a good Catholic girl would have done', after I'd scored a free chocolate bar that day, as the checkout person forgot to scan it and I didn't realise until I'd left the store, and didn't bother going back in to pay for it. Ouch. Why ya gotta bring religion into it?”

“My mother-in-law (MIL) arrived for a visit. On the second day she asked where Harvey Norman was and told me she needed to buy me a new vacuum cleaner 'because clearly yours is broken'…”

“After we moved into our new apartment and my FIL saw it for the first time, he said nothing nice about it and instead just said, 'to be honest I can't believe you stayed so long in your last place - it was the most hideous apartment I've ever had to step foot in'. Umm thanks?”

“Six days after my father passed away, my in-laws were trying to organise a lunch. I said I was still incredibly broken and they said to me that they had 'gotten over it quickly and moved on'. My dad was a fit 58-year-old man who died while out exercising.”

“My mum was in a nursing home with dementia and my dad had died suddenly while at home. My MIL said: 'Shame, it would’ve been better if it was your mother'. My mum lived for another five years, and although unwell I’m happy to have had her around. Plenty more where that came from.”

“Four days after my husband died, we were looking at burial plots. My parents-in-law told me: 'It’s okay not to get a double plot. You are young and you will love again.' He died by suicide and I did everything I could to save him. That moment cemented what they thought about us and our relationship.”