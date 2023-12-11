Why everyone is talking about Tony Armstrong at the TikTok Awards.

Tony Armstrong has had a big year.

The former AFL player has gone from one success to the next, having won his second Logie for Most Popular Presenter and securing a new hosting gig with ABC series Great Australian Stuff.

And last week, the television presenter co-hosted the 2023 TikTok Awards alongside media personality Abbie Chatfield and 2022 TikTok Creator of the Year, Kat Clark.

But of course, the event did not exactly go according to plan.

Things went awry when a young influencer by the name of Sopha Dopha had an encounter with Armstrong that immediately went viral.

During the ceremony, the ABC journalist asked the 19-year-old how she was feeling after being nominated for Creator Of The Year at the TikTok Awards – an event that brought together some of Australia's most well-known influencers and content creators.

"You look ecstatic," he told her.

She swiftly responded in a joking manner, "Thank you! Wow, stop flirting with me!"