Search
kids

From Delta Goodrem to Georgia Love: 21 Aussie celebs share their adorable childhood photos.

When we look back through our old childhood photos we’re usually met with the same pang of awkwardness and confusion.

It’s a time in our lives where we cared less about what we looked like and more about convincing our parents to stay up past our bedtime.

And celebrities are no different.

Side note… celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below. 


Video by MMC

Thanks to Instagram, we now get to see a glimpse of what celebrities looked like before all the glitz and glamour.

From Dannii Minogue to Liam Hemsworth, here’s a roundup of our favourite Aussie celebrities’ childhood photos.

Behold.

Delta Goodrem. 




 


0
 Advanced issue found

 
Image: TikTok @deltagoodrem

Dannii Minogue.





View this post on Instagram




The first day of school was always exciting for me. I don’t remember being nervous as I always had an older brother and sister at the same school, which I loved so much. I never hung out in big groups, I had a best friend for all of primary school, and a best friend for high school. I was a nerd, so you could always find me at the library doing my homework so I could go straight to rehearsals for Young Talent Time after school. I did get picked on in primary school by one boy, and that was so stressful. I sometimes wonder what ever happened to him. I had teachers I loved so much, especially at my high school for maths (Mr Frost you are incredible, as it wasn’t even my favourite subject!), Ms Gil who was excellent with English classes (she made me care about what I was writing), and Mr Anderson my PE teacher who understood I was very challenged with most sports! Good luck to teachers and students embarking on a new school year this week, to those starting a new school, and to the Mums and Dads sending their little ones off to school for the first time. Let me know how it goes ????

A post shared by  danniiminogue (@danniiminogue) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Big Kids: Peter Helliar Knows How To Holiday At Home

This Glorious Mess

Introducing The Safe On Social Toolkit

Ask Me Anything

The Great Australian Holiday Quiz

That's Incredible
ADVERTISEMENT


Dannii and Kylie Minogue, and their mum.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

My leading ladies! #internationalwomensday Mum ???? @danniiminogue ????

A post shared by  Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on


Sam Frost.

ADVERTISEMENT


Emma Watkins (aka Emma Wiggle).


Matty J.

Matty J
Image: Instagram @matthewdavidjohnson
ADVERTISEMENT

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Another successful day working from home... #justakidchallenge

A post shared by  Matty J (@matthewdavidjohnson) on


Zoe Foster Blake.

Zoe Foster-Blake and her son Sonny in 2017. Image: Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Love.


Julia Morris.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Rocking an earlier egg challenge... @imacelebrityau jx

A post shared by  Julia Morris (@ladyjuliamorris) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Rebel Wilson.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

No hat, no play x

A post shared by  Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on


Chris Hemsworth.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Happy birthday mum. True champion of champions. Love ya xo

A post shared by  Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Liam Hemsworth.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful mother ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by  Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on


Hugh Jackman.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Typical of me to forget to wear the track team shirt on photo day. #throwbackthursday @knoxgrammar

A post shared by  Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Ricki-Lee Coulter.


Keith Urban.





View this post on Instagram




Too many times these moments they come and go, how lucky was I that our moment was set in stone. #Polaroid

A post shared by  Keith Urban (@keithurban) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Nicole Kidman.


Miranda Kerr.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Way back Wednesday ????????

A post shared by  Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Ruby Rose.

 




View this post on Instagram


 

Swipe to see exactly how much I’ve changed in over 2 decades.

A post shared by  Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on


Brooke Boney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isla Fisher.


Rose Byrne.




View this post on Instagram


 

trouble

A post shared by  Rose Byrne (@fullyrosebyrne) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Which celebrity throwback photo surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments below. 

This article was originally published on May 25, 2020, and was updated on June 18, 2020.

Feature Image: Instagram @danniiminogue/@matthewdavidjohnson and TikTok @deltagoodrem


 Sick of tabloid drama? 



Sign up for our "Mamamia Celebrity" newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.



Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout