From Delta Goodrem to Georgia Love: 21 Aussie celebs share their adorable childhood photos.

When we look back through our old childhood photos we’re usually met with the same pang of awkwardness and confusion.
It’s a time in our lives where we cared less about what we looked like and more about convincing our parents to stay up past our bedtime.
And celebrities are no different.
Thanks to Instagram, we now get to see a glimpse of what celebrities looked like before all the glitz and glamour.
From Dannii Minogue to Liam Hemsworth, here’s a roundup of our favourite Aussie celebrities’ childhood photos.
Behold.
Delta Goodrem.
Dannii Minogue.
The first day of school was always exciting for me. I don’t remember being nervous as I always had an older brother and sister at the same school, which I loved so much. I never hung out in big groups, I had a best friend for all of primary school, and a best friend for high school. I was a nerd, so you could always find me at the library doing my homework so I could go straight to rehearsals for Young Talent Time after school. I did get picked on in primary school by one boy, and that was so stressful. I sometimes wonder what ever happened to him. I had teachers I loved so much, especially at my high school for maths (Mr Frost you are incredible, as it wasn’t even my favourite subject!), Ms Gil who was excellent with English classes (she made me care about what I was writing), and Mr Anderson my PE teacher who understood I was very challenged with most sports! Good luck to teachers and students embarking on a new school year this week, to those starting a new school, and to the Mums and Dads sending their little ones off to school for the first time. Let me know how it goes ????
