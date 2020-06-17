From Delta Goodrem to Georgia Love: 21 Aussie celebs share their adorable childhood photos.

When we look back through our old childhood photos we’re usually met with the same pang of awkwardness and confusion.

It’s a time in our lives where we cared less about what we looked like and more about convincing our parents to stay up past our bedtime.

And celebrities are no different.

Side note… celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below.



Video by MMC

Thanks to Instagram, we now get to see a glimpse of what celebrities looked like before all the glitz and glamour.

From Dannii Minogue to Liam Hemsworth, here’s a roundup of our favourite Aussie celebrities’ childhood photos.

Behold.

Delta Goodrem.















0 Advanced issue found ▲

Advanced issue found Image: TikTok @deltagoodrem

Dannii Minogue.