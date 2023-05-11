13 months ago Tom Holland had a 'meltdown'. He's been sober ever since.

In a very candid interview with Entertainment Weekly, short king Tom Holland opened up about his commitment to sobriety.

The 26-year-old A-list celeb talked about his mental health whilst working on his latest show The Crowded Room, set to be released on the 9th of June.

The upcoming anthology series produced by Apple TV sounded like Tom Holland's dream role, it was exactly what he’d been looking for after working on projects like Spiderman and Uncharted.

The psychological series was not only exactly what Holland had asked his agent to keep an eye out for but meant the actor would have the opportunity to work alongside Amanda Seyfried, who recently starred as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Video via Hulu.

Holland was also the only person award-winning writer and producer Akiva Goldsman, best known for Oscar-winning film A Beautiful Mind, had been considering for the role – a once in lifetime opportunity for the actor.

They filmed the project in 130 days back-to-back, demanding the heart and soul of Holland. “It was an unbelievably challenging piece,” he admitted, and it would often leave him feeling unable to detach the show from his personal life.