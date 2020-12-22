"You're f**king gone." 6 times celebrities famously blew up on set.

Last week, Tom Cruise went on a tirade after witnessing two crew members standing too close to one another on the set of Mission Impossible: 7.

In recent months, production has been halted on the action movie set due to COVID-19-related delays, including when 12 people on set tested positive to the virus in October.

In an effort to prevent any further delays to shooting, Cruise, who reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the film, spent almost AUD$900,000 on a cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise was heard flying into a rage after witnessing crew violating social distancing rules.

There were reportedly 50 crew members present at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, when the 58-year-old was heard screaming: "If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again."

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," he continued.

"That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down.

"We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f***ing gone."

Since the audio was leaked, a number of high-profile celebrities have defended Cruise's outburst. "Some people don’t understand why he would get so angry, I get it," Whoopi Goldberg shared on The View.

"You can get a new camera operator — no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man. But if [Cruise] is looking over and he can see you not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s kind of like a bit of a middle finger, in my opinion."

