Tom Cruise and the 33 conspiracy. How that number affected his three marriages.

Forget 13, it’s the number 33 that’s proved to be unlucky for Tom Cruise.

Fans have noticed a sad pattern that has followed him through all three of his divorces.

His ex-wives, Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes were all the exact same age when they filed for divorce from the Mission Impossible actor – 33 years old.

The link was first identified in July 2012, just a few days after Holmes initiated divorce proceedings.

Cruise married actress Mimi Rogers in 1987 before breaking up in 1990. Nicole Kidman was just 23 years old when she married Cruise, who was then 28, in 1990 after meeting on set for Days of Thunder.

They adopted their daughter Isabella in 1992 and son Connor in 1995, before parting ways in 2001.

Katie Holmes was 28 years old when she married Cruise in 2006 and filed for divorce when she was 33 years old in 2012. They share one daughter, Suri, who was born in 2006.

All three were 34 years old when the divorce was finalised.