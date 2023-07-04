After Tom Brady left Bridget Moynahan, she found out she was pregnant. Here's what her life looks like now.

Before Gisele Bündchen married (and later divorced) Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, he had a long-term romance with Sex And The City actor Bridget Moynahan.

The pair dated for three years before they split in December 2006. According to a statement made in People the split was 'amicable' and 'no further comments would be made'.

But only two months after their breakup, Moynahan discovered she was pregnant. By then, Brady was already dating Bündchen.

In August 2007, Moynahan gave birth to a son, John.

Watch this snippet of Bridget Moynahan talking about her son, John. Post continues after video.

It's been almost 16 years since then and now Moynahan and Brady have a solid playbook when it comes to co-parenting.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, though.

At first, Moynahan struggled with the concept of being a single parent, telling More Magazine: "I'm a traditional girl, and I believe in marriage, and I just always thought that's the way I'd be doing this.

"For a moment, it was hard for me to accept that this was the way I was going to have a family," she continued.

Even though Brady wasn't in her life at the time, Moynahan said she enjoyed every minute of her pregnancy. "Being pregnant just felt so good. I was creating life on a daily basis, I felt beautiful, I felt sexy," the actor recalled.