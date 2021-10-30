Two kids and a "bonus child": Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's 12-year marriage.

If you were to Google "celebrity power couples", you would find Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady on that list.

The supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl champion are equally successful in their own right, have been married for 12 years, and share two children, Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight.

But despite their fame and eye-watering reported combined net worth (it's a casual $650 million), the couple just seem so stupidly in love, even over a decade later.

Here's their relationship timeline.

Watch: Gisele Bündchen shows Jimmy Fallon planking exercises. Post continues after video.



Video via NBC.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady met in December 2006. According to the supermodel, now 41, it was love at first sight.

"I knew right way — the first time I saw him," she told Vanity Fair in 2009.

"We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled, and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I've ever seen!'" she continued.

"We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn't want to leave.

"You know that feeling of, like, you can't get enough? From the first day we met, we've never spent one day without speaking to each other."

In January 2007, they officially started dating.