'A catastrophic implosion.' The Titanic submarine passengers have been confirmed dead.

The five people aboard included 58-year-old British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 48-year-old Pakistani-born business magnate Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, 77-year-old French oceanographer and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and 61-year-old Stockton Rush, the US founder and chief executive of OceanGate, who was piloting the submersible.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans," OceanGate Expeditions, who operated the submersible, said in a statement.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time."

Rescue teams from several countries had spent days searching thousands of square miles of open seas with planes and ships for any sign of the 6.7-metre Titan.

The submersible lost contact on Sunday morning with its support ship about an hour and 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour descent.

Mauger said it was too early to tell whether the vessel's failure occurred then or at a later time.

The detection of undersea noises on Tuesday and Wednesday using sonar buoys dropped from Canadian aircraft had temporarily offered hope that the people on board the submersible were alive and trying to communicate by banging on the hull.