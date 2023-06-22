'A catastrophic implosion.' The Titanic submarine passengers have been confirmed dead.

The five people aboard the missing submersible travelling to the Titanic have died in what appears to have been a "catastrophic implosion," a US coast guard official says.
Days into a massive international search, an unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the Titan on Thursday morning about 488 metres from the bow of the century-old Titanic ship wreck and 4km below the surface.
"The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle," US coast guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said at a press conference.
Debris has been found that is “consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” of the missing Titan submersible, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger says.— The Recount (@therecount) June 22, 2023
The Coast Guard notified the families that all five people on board are believed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/dGLXAGsB2H