The Cyrus family is completely divided, but it wasn't always that way.

In 2006, a teenage Miley Cyrus became one of the most famous people in the world.

As the star of Disney Channel juggernaut Hannah Montana, she — and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who also played her dad on the series — became instant household names to a generation of millennial teens (and their parents).

For most of Miley's career, the tale of her famous father has played an important role. Of course, Billy Ray was already famous when they landed the Disney jobs, for his 1992 one-hit wonder 'Achy Breaky Heart'.

This fact entered Miley into the never-ending discussion about nepotism, and has played into the interest in a Cyrus family rift in the past couple of years.

Then on February 4, as Miley stood on music's biggest stage to accept her first two Grammy awards for her hit 'Flowers', she did not thank him.

"I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might've forgotten underwear," she quipped before walking off stage.

Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Image: Getty.