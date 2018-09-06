dating

The most attractive job according to Tinder users is... really unrealistic.

Hot tip, Tinder users.

If you’re furiously right-swiping through the entire single population of your town, you can instantly improve your chances of success by quitting your job, moving to the beach and becoming a lifeguard.*

It’s true. Tinder says so.

According to data released by the popular mobile dating app for 2018, Australian women who list lifeguard as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, closely followed by flight attendants and nurses.

Here’s the full list of the most attractive job titles:

  1. Lifeguard
  2. Cabin Crew
  3. Nurse
  4. Bartender
  5. Dance Teacher
  6. Personal Trainer
  7. Marketing Executive
  8. Interior Designer
  9. Radiographer
  10. Nutritionist

For the blokes out there, your chances are improved if you’re a:

  1. Paramedic
  2. Primary Teacher
  3. Firefighter
  4. Carpenter
  5. Physiotherapist
  6. Dive Instructor
  7. Personal Trainer
  8. Lawyer
  9. Lifeguard
  10. Photographer

So basically, if people dress in sexy versions of your work uniform for Halloween, you’re in luck.

And people say dating apps are superficial.. pfft.

*But definitely don’t. Unless, of course, you feel lifesaving is your one true calling, in which case go ahead and slap on that flap hat, sister.

