The most attractive job according to Tinder users is... really unrealistic.

Hot tip, Tinder users.
If you’re furiously right-swiping through the entire single population of your town, you can instantly improve your chances of success by quitting your job, moving to the beach and becoming a lifeguard.*
It’s true. Tinder says so.
According to data released by the popular mobile dating app for 2018, Australian women who list lifeguard as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, closely followed by flight attendants and nurses.
Here’s the full list of the most attractive job titles:
- Lifeguard
- Cabin Crew
- Nurse
- Bartender
- Dance Teacher
- Personal Trainer
- Marketing Executive
- Interior Designer
- Radiographer
- Nutritionist
For the blokes out there, your chances are improved if you’re a:
- Paramedic
- Primary Teacher
- Firefighter
- Carpenter
- Physiotherapist
- Dive Instructor
- Personal Trainer
- Lawyer
- Lifeguard
- Photographer
So basically, if people dress in sexy versions of your work uniform for Halloween, you’re in luck.
And people say dating apps are superficial.. pfft.
*But definitely don’t. Unless, of course, you feel lifesaving is your one true calling, in which case go ahead and slap on that flap hat, sister.
Top Comments
I put "Influencer" down - it's been an eerily quiet 6 months on Tinder for me.
Did you have a profile pic of you doing yoga in a bikini on the beach? Maybe try that and see what kind of response you get. 😆
Yeah. It's worth a shot I guess - draping myself on the front of a yacht in a mankini may have been a bad career move in hindsight. Thanks for the tip :o)