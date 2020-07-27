"They were in contact during Angie's season." What we know about Timm's ex, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "They were in contact during Angie's season." What we know about Timm's ex-girlfriend.

Last week, Bachelor in Paradise contestant Timm Hanly was seen out about in Melbourne with a woman who was quite clearly not Brittany Hockley.

And now, just to make things even more juicy, it seems the ~mystery woman~ has been idenitifed as his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

According to The So Dramatic! podcast, Timm supposedly broke up with Brittany after they left paradsise and later got back together with his ex.

"Timm and Brittany are not together [anymore]. They left Paradise together, but Timm ended things with her a few weeks after that, and she was devastated," host Megan Pustetto claimed.

"This week, Timm was spotted with a mystery brunette. She's his ex-girlfriend who personally confirmed to me after The Bachelorette last year that her and Timm dated for five years and had been on and off for the last two years."

And there's more. Apparently the pair were still chatting during Timm's time on The Bachelorette last year.

"I am told they were still in contact during Angie's season. Timm hadn't gotten over their break-up and would talk about her constantly in the house," Megan said.

"They got back together once he was off the show, and they have been on and off since."

"So basically, Timm is Ciarran [Stott] 2.0."