The illusive 'basket trick' and 10 other genius time saving parenting hacks.

When it comes to parenting, it's okay to take some shortcuts from time to time.

From multi-tasking in the shower to simple afternoon snacks, there's nothing like a good hack to shave off time from your never ending to-do list.

Which is exactly why hosts Leigh Campbell and Tegan Natoli decided to share their parenting hacks on this week's episode of This Glorious Mess: Little Kids.

During the podcast, Leigh shared her clever way of dealing with dreaded daycare washing. And the answer is surprisingly simple: a strucket.

"It's an expensive bucket... with a strainer," Leigh explained.

"What I do is, throughout the week when [my son] comes home from daycare with dirty clothes, I just always have it soaking with the Vanish and I just add the clothes to it and at the end of the week that soaking load gets thrown in and cleaned, washed and it comes out brand new."

This week's guest, columnist and 'Mumfluencer', Amy Gerard, also shared her genius time-saving tips.

"When I'm making dinner for the kids at night... I get all the food out for their dinners and at the same time I get their lunchboxes out. So as I'm making dinner, I pop things in their lunchbox. So if I've got cucumber out, I'll chuck cucumber in their lunchbox."

"And sometimes even if we're not doing anything the next day I'll still make them a lunchbox."

But her hacks didn't stop there.

"When I do the washing, because I have to wash for so many people, I hang their washing in sections according to the family member. So you let it all dry and then when you're bringing the washing in you do each family member so then your washing is already sorted."

After being blown away by eachother's tricks, we decided to ask the Mamamia community to share their best time-saving hacks for busy parents (and a bunch of other tips you need to know about immediately).