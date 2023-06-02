Tim Dormer had $20 when he went on Big Brother in 2013. Here’s how he spent his $250k winnings.





Tim Dormer changed the way Big Brother was played. In fact, there was no game play at all until Tim entered the Dreamworld compound. He was a cheeky, naughty, pot-stirrer who carefully manipulated the other contestants. His housemates were like putty in his hands – and they were oblivious.

And try as they might to play a masterful game of strategy like Tim, no contestant to date has been able to replicate his smarts.

After 101 days and countless evictions, in November 2013 he was crowned the winner, and made $250,000 richer.

Watch: Tim Dormer's winning moment in Big Brother 2013. Post continues after video.



Video via Big Brother/Nine.

Ten years on, Mamamia's Claire Murphy sat down with Tim on The Quicky, and he was more than happy to divulge where his winnings went.

Tim told Claire that he was a "struggling student" when he entered the house and had a mere $20 to his name.

"We got paid a little wage to be on the show but it wasn't very much," he said.

Tim said he made his first rookie error the day the money dropped in his account. "When I got the money transferred into my account, I actually posted a screenshot of my bank balance which was a whole other problem because my account details were public."

Yep, Tim says his account number and BSB became common knowledge, and soon people were setting up direct debits linked to his account.