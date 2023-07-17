A US woman listed every salary she's made on LinkedIn. It's divided the internet.

There are two camps of people when it comes to pay transparency: you're either all for discussing it or think it's completely inappropriate and would never.

American data analyst Charlotte Chaze sits in the first camp, recently sharing her past salaries and what she's currently making on LinkedIn.

"I just added my salary information to every full-time job I’ve had that’s on my LinkedIn," she said in a video she made about doing it.

"From unpaid to $12 an hour, €2 an hour, $29,000, $28,000, $70,000, $90,000, $104,000, $158,000. I know this won’t catch on LinkedIn, but if it did...

"When people talk about how much money they make, it helps everyone see what's possible. When I made $28k/year, I *never* thought I even deserved $70k!"

There were comments left praising Charlotte for sharing this information so publicly.

"Brilliant, and brave. This should be normalised," one person wrote.

While another said: "This would be radical if it became popular."

Others voiced their concerns.

"Posting publicly gives potential employers data to keep underpaying you if you've been in underpaid positions," someone said.