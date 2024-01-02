Want to know if your date is cheating? Look at their bathroom.

TikTok is good for a lot of things: genius cooking videos you'll save but never try, animals laying in places they shouldn't, Saltburn fan edits of Jacob Elordi being tall, and most abundantly: tips to catch if your man (or even date) is cheating.

The weirdest one of 2023 has to be women leaving glitter inside their partner's car under their passenger side mirror, assuming that only a secret girlfriend would sit in that spot and check her reflection, therefore confirming the cheating when his car seat has glitter on it.

This sounds rather messy and there's a lot of admin involved with purchasing the glitter, stealing his car keys, sneaking to his car, and then filling up the mirror.

Who has the time or energy?!

Thankfully for us lazy gewls, there's a new way to ensure your man isn't a cheater right from the beginning — from the very first date.

In a TikTok posted by @quesoscorpio, the user filmed herself inspecting her date's bathroom (curiously with a friend in tow) and was left suspicious by what she found.

The viral TikTok has been viewed over 12 million times, and was captioned the video “MY BATHROOM ISNT EVEN THIS NICE." The user spent the video rummaging through the date's toiletries filled with luxe skincare and hair products, with the words across the video suggesting the man either has a girlfriend or as she puts it “applying nail polish to fingers” emoji, suggesting he is a queer man.