12-year-old Tiahleigh Palmer was murdered by her foster father in 2015. Now, he’s talking.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

On November 5, 2015, QLD Police appealed for public assistance to help find a Gold Coast school girl, Tiahleigh Palmer. It was six days since she'd last been seen.

According to her foster father, Rick Thorburn, he had dropped the 12-year-old girl off near the school gates of her high school in Logan, south of Brisbane. Tiahleigh, who had brown hair and brown eyes, was dressed in her school uniform according to Thorburn.

Just hours after police published the missing persons report, remains of a near-naked body - that was so decomposed police could not tell if it was a boy or a girl - was found about 30 kilometres south of where the Year 7 schoolgirl went to school.

A day later, police formally identified the body as Tiahleigh Palmer, who had been in foster care for the past 10 months. Her backpack and school uniform was missing. Police believed she had been murdered.

Tiahleigh Palmer was murdered in October, 2015. Image: QPS.

In September 2016, Tiahleigh's foster father Rick Thorburn was charged with murdering the school girl on October 29, 2015 - the night before she was reported as missing. He was also charged with interfering with a corpse.

It was later revealed that in the hours before Tiahleigh died, she had been to a hip-hop dance class where she complained of stomach pains.

The day of the murder, Tiahleigh's foster brother Trent Thorburn confessed to his mother that had committed incest against his foster sister and feared the stomach pains were a sign she was pregnant.

From 8pm that night, Tiahleigh was home alone with her foster father for two hours. She was never seen alive again.

Rick Thorburn told his family he'd "taken care" of the feared pregnancy of Tiahleigh and a family-pact was made.