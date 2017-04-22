Every thought that goes through my head during a PT session.

In theory, I love the idea of exercise. It releases endorphins, burns calories, is good for me yada yada yada. But in reality, it hurts, I look like a sweaty mess and at the time, forms of mild torture become an oddly appealing alternative.

Despite this I persist because I know it’s good for me and it gives me a great excuse to buy activewear, which let’s face it – I wear whether or not I’m exercising.

But during every personal training session, no matter how many times I tell myself that exercise is great and that I should do more, my mind manages to produce a series of ridiculous perfectly reasonable thoughts which make it mighty hard to see the benefits.

1. This session is going to be amazing because I’m amazing and I am going to do amazing things.

2. Oh, we’re starting with boxing, that i s so wonderful.

3. Is it over yet?

4. I am definitely not amazing.

5. I wonder if my PT can tell that I ate an entire bag of Light and Tangy chips yesterday? It was an accident.

6. I also may have had chocolate close to breakfast time, okay caught me, I had chocolate for breakfast.