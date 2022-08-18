It was the story that captivated the world.

For more than a week, we watched and waited as an international rescue team orchestrated the harrowing rescue of 12 boys and a football coach from a flooded Thailand cave.

Now the heroes behind the incredible recovery effort are having their stories told in the new Prime Video film Thirteen Lives.

Watch the trailer for Thirteen Lives on Prime Video. Post continues below.

Filmed in Queensland, the movie, which stars Joel Edgerton, Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, and Tom Bateman, recounts the true events that unfolded on that fateful day on June 23, 2018.

As the world would later learn, the 12 members of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach were adventuring in the Tham Luang cave that day when water came flooding in and trapped them inside.

Entombed behind a maze of floods, the group would have to survive for nine days before they were discovered.

By that time, an international team of specialists from countries including Australia, China, Japan, the UK and the US, had come together to attempt to locate and rescue the boys.

After 18 days inside the cave and three rescue missions, all 13 people were eventually ferried out alive, and the world breathed a sigh of relief.

But four years on, there's much about the rescue that has gone untold.

It was these unknown details that enticed award-winning Apollo 13 director Ron Howard to get involved in the film.

"When I read the script by Bill Nicholson a couple of years [after the rescue]... there was so much beyond the headlines that I didn't know about. And I just felt like this has a chance to be a surprising, riveting, emotional, and suspenseful film," he told Mamamia via Prime Video.

But creating such a film required a lot of research.

For one, Howard needed to speak with those involved in the rescue effort, including British divers Rick Stanton, John Volanthen, Jason Mallinson and Chris Jewell.

"[We] began talking to the divers [and asking] 'Where were the most difficult bits?' 'Where were the challenges?' 'Where was it most life-threatening?' Those are the bits that we needed to understand and replicate, and then find ways to stage scenes in and around [them]."