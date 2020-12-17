Need an escape? Here are 5 ways to make the most of your getaway to the Blue Mountains.

Well, we finally did it. After surviving what feels like the longest year of our lives we’ve somehow made it to December. And there's nothing we all deserve more than a weekend away.

Whether it’s a much-needed girls' trip or a long-overdue family getaway, now’s the time to pack up the clothes you haven’t worn all year and take a trip.

And with the Blue Mountains roughly 90 minutes from Sydney, there’s no excuse not to explore the incredible views, bushwalks and waterfalls the region has to offer.

Plus, by visiting the Blue Mountains you'll be able to help local businesses who need your support now more than ever.

We’ve even gone to the trouble of rounding up all the best things to see and (most importantly) eat while you’re there. See, there’s really no excuse now!

So without further ado, here are five things you can do in the Blue Mountains over the Chrissy holidays.

1. Scenic World

The first stop you’re going to want to add to your list is Scenic World, especially if you have kids. Located in Katoomba, Scenic World not only offers incredible panoramic views of the Jamison Valley, but it’s also home to the world’s steepest railway, which is always a great one to check off your bucket list.

