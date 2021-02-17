"As a mother..." The 14 most annoying things parents say to non-parents.

Don't worry, parents have responded and yes, they've got plenty of gripes with us as well. Read the 15 most annoying things non-parents say to parents here.

Precisely everyone who is not a parent has been told to "just wait until you have kids".

Wait for what, you wonder?

Being tired. Appreciating freedom. Knowing how to... love. According to frequent comments we've all heard from those with children, those of us without them don't... get any of these things.

Side note: We might not have kids, but if we have pets... we might think we have kids. Post continues below video.

We know this is all meant to be lighthearted and funny but often it can feel a little condescending, or hurtful - as you can never guess someone's circumstances and having children can so often be a touchy subject.

We asked the child-free members of the Mamamia community to share the things parents tell them that annoy them the most.

It ended up being... a pretty brutal roast. We're sorry, parents. It's not... personal. Mostly.

But if you could refrain from any of the below, that would be fantastic:

"You don't know what tired is."

"This one irks me extra bad because I don't have children but I do have literal insomnia. Like, an actual sleeping disorder which has impacted me off and on, but mostly on, my entire life." - Chelsea.

Image: Giphy.