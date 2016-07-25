Let me begin this by saying that I give absolutely no shits in regards to what other people wear at the gym.

I have never, ever looked at someone at the gym and thought, “Ugh. Bad fashion choice on your behalf.”

That’s because I’m not looking at other people while I’m at the gym. I’m looking at my thigh muscles (well hidden) while I’m on the leg press machine, wondering if it’s possible for them to spontaneously combust.

I don’t even really care what I wear to the gym. My exercise-clothes drawer contains a wild assortment of lovely Lorna Jane clothes, ill-fitting Nike gear that I picked up for $5 during my old Rebel Sport employee days, and t-shirts from 2006 that shouldn’t even still exist but somehow do anyway.

When it’s time to exercise, I pull out the first thing I can find, check that it doesn’t smell bad and then put it on.

Occasionally this means that I pair a fluro-pink singlet with a blue sports bra and grey marle running tights. But guess what? I’m going running on a treadmill, not sitting in the front row at Fashion Week. COLOUR CO-ORDINATION DOESN’T MATTER.

That said, my easy-going nature seems to put me in a minority group. Because I’ve been noticing some complaints about certain items of clothing at the gym. I asked my friends and the Interwebs about what is an absolute no-no at the gym – and they gave me an entire list of items. An. Entire. List.

Please discuss:

1. Skins without shorts over the top.

Lives are ruined when people wear super-tight pants, apparently. This seems to be similar to the general world rule of leggings-are-not-pants.