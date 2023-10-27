“I asked The Wiggles about representation, getting caught with a beer, and the one thing they’d do differently.”

The Wiggles have been a source of joy and comfort for children around the world for 30 years now, and while the band has evolved since its inception in 1991, the four original members will forever hold a special place in people’s hearts.

That’s why, Prime Video’s documentary Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles is all anyone can talk about right now on social media. Videos of grown adults crying while watching the documentary is dominating our TikTok FYP, and we get why.

Watch: the Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles trailer. Post continues below video.

Nostalgia helps to heal our inner child. It takes us back to a simpler time, when dancing to Fruit Salad and singing along to Rock-a-By Your Bear was the highlight of our day. Now, many of us have our own children, glued to the TV screen like we were, except their Wiggles look different to ours.

But this documentary doesn’t just help us travel back in time. It also gives us a deeper understanding of the men we grew up with. You see, while Greg Page, Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were working hard to put a smile on our faces, singing songs about cold spaghetti and Dorothy the Dinosaur, what we didn’t realise was there was a science behind every move they made.