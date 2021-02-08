No one knew quite what to expect from this year's Super Bowl half-time show, on account of - sorry, I'm going to say it - these 'unprecedented' times.

The performance, usually one of the biggest of the year, took place in front of just 22,000 live fans, the smallest crowd for a Super Bowl ever due to the pandemic.

But that's really all we can say about the pandemic, because The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, put on a performance that was just as epic as any we'd seen before.

I mean, duh. It's the Super Bowl.

Here are some of the very best moments from The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Weeknd's... face.

The Weeknd has displayed some eerie and uh, occasionally gory facial makeup and prosthetics during appearances and performances in the past year.

The Weeknd at the Video Music Awards in August 2020. Image: Getty.