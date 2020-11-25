Ultimatums and secret deals: Why people are so angry about the 'corrupt' Grammy nominations.

This week, the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced. Within minutes, there was anger.

The Grammy nominations are not new to controversy and criticism. Over a lack of diversity, over consistently overlooking particular artists and music, over placing mostly 'pop' artists of colour in 'urban' categories, etc.

It's difficult to recall a year where the nominations were routinely accepted as fair by not just artists, but their fans too.

Watch: In 2017, Adele dedicated her Grammy win to Beyonce. Post continues below video.

The 2021 awards will air on January 31, though how COVID-19 will impact the usual red carpet and ceremony remains to be seen.

Beyonce leads the nominations with nine in total, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich who scored six nominations each. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber are also up in multiple categories.

As always, there are noticeable snubs - and this is mostly where the drama is.

The Weeknd - who released a critically acclaimed album and whose single 'Blinding Lights' has been the sound of the year (and that TikTok dance you've definitely done in secret) - did not receive any nominations in the year's biggest snub.

Listen: Mamamia's The Spill on the Grammy nominations. Post continues below audio.

Other snubs included Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Halsey's Manic, Kiwi artist Benee (whose song 'Supalonely' was another lockdown banger) and K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK.

So... how did the artists (and fans) react?

"The Grammys remain corrupt."

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has demanded transparency from the Grammys after receiving zero nominations.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote across his social media platforms.

"You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency."

He later said: "Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"