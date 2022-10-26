"The previous owner left us a surprise." 14 women share real horror stories about their houses.

Below, 14 women share their home-from-hell stories.

"A surprise."

"The previous owner left us a surprise. We had a Home and Away-diner-style hamburger phone waiting for us when we moved into our first home purchase. Both unexpected and the Best. Gift. Ever." - Pip.

"A ransom note."

"I had a ransom note from a 'witch' left in the letterbox of my last share house. It said 'WATCH OUT, I CAN SEE YOU' with a drawing of an evil bumblebee. I think it was the four-year-old from a couple of doors down." - Katie.

"A fully formed mouse skeleton."

"In my early 20s, I moved into a share house in London. It was above a kebab shop and pretty grubby but we were poor AF and just happy to be there. Moving my stuff in, I decided to sweep out the big corner cupboard in my room before putting my stuff in, and out came a fully formed mouse skeleton. It was horrifying. But that said, we spent the next few years living with live mice running around the place so..." - Polly.

"A void in the back of a kitchen cupboard."

"I moved into a place and we discovered there was a void in the back of a kitchen cupboard that was shared with our downstairs neighbour who chain-smoked inside all day long, making the smoke travelled up into our kitchen. It was worse because we moved just as COVID popped off, so we were literally always at home." - Sydney.

"Their dogs could never settle."

"Our neighbours next to one of my places growing up kept changing all the time – as in every few months. One of the short-term residents told us they felt the place was haunted. Their dogs could never settle, they kept having strange electrical issues and generally felt 'unwanted' by the house. They saged, had 'specialists' come in and decided the only way to get peace was to leave." - Susannah.