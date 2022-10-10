"Have they found what is in the walls yet?" The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher.

In June 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus bought their dream home at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey.

Three days later, after spending the day working on the house, Derek (played by Bobby Cannavale in the Netflix series, The Watcher) checked the mailbox. It was 10pm and he was alone in the sprawling, six bedroom home.

Inside the mailbox he found a white, card-shaped envelope. The letter was addressed to “The New Owner”.

“Dearest new neighbour at 657 Boulevard, allow me to welcome you to the neighbourhood,” the letter innocently began.

It then took an unusual turn.

“657 Boulevard has been the subject of my family for decades now and as it approaches its 110th birthday, I have been put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming,” the letter writer continued. “My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time. Do you know the history of the house? Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out.”

According to The Cut, the letter writer went on to describe what they had witnessed at the house over the previous three days.

“I see already that you have flooded 657 Boulevard with contractors so that you can destroy the house as it was supposed to be,” the person wrote. “Tsk, tsk, tsk… bad move. You don’t want to make 657 Boulevard unhappy.”

The letter writer had also been watching the Broadduses’ three small children, writing, “Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them too [sic] me”.