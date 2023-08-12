The 'Supers' rewrote the game for the industry. Behind the scenes they were helping each other survive.

When it comes to the realm of supermodels, there's one decade in particular that stole the show.

Throughout the 1990s, it was Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington - along with a handful of other equally stunning models - dominated the catwalks and magazines.

They rose to fame when these four and the late Tatjana Patitz featured together on a British Vogue magazine cover in January 1990. Soon after the iconic cover, all five of them appeared in George Michael's music video for his song Freedom!.

Crawford later reflected on the five of them starring in the video, saying it "coincided with the 'birth' of the supermodel and brought music and fashion together in an exciting way".

From that point onwards, everyone recognised these women's faces and they were soon described as "fashion's Spice Girls". But behind the scenes, not everything was rosy.

"We all came from small towns, small beginnings, and I think when I finally got in the big city there was that feeling that I didn't belong. Like I was an imposter," Crawford said this week to British Vogue.

Out of all the women, it was Campbell and Evangelista who have spoken of having the most fraught of times in the modelling spotlight.