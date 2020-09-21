Netflix's The Social Dilemma is the doco every parent scared of screentime should watch.

Are you holding a smartphone in your hand right now?

Is your toddler looking at the iPad? Your tween nagging you to hand over your phone? Your 8-year-old son staring intently at your laptop?

Do you have boundaries about your kids' screen time, but frequently break the rules because:

a) You want more peaceful screen time of your own?

or

b) "Plugging the kids in," feels like the only way you might get anything done today?

If yes, then you have to watch the new Netflix doco The Social Dilemma.

Unless you want to keep hold of your sanity in a strange time. Then, maybe watch that film about the friendly octopus instead.

The Social Dilemma is a documentary that features lots of smart young(ish), (overwhelmingly) men who used to work for the big tech companies, spilling the secrets of the various algorithms they invented.

If that sounds boring, consider how much of your life you spend on your phone. How much of your life you spend on social media platforms, and how much of your life you spend shouting at your children to get off theirs.

It's not boring. It's confronting, difficult, in some ways, reassuring stuff.

For a start, the blokes on The Social Dilemma tells us it's not our fault we're all addicted to our phones. The people designing our smart devices and the apps they carry are geniuses, writing code that is smarter than we are, smarter even than they are.

We are powerless in the face of this level of sophistication.

“Never before in history have 50 designers – 20 to 35-year-old White guys in California – made decisions that would have an impact on two billion people,” one of the show's main commentators, Tristan Harris, says.

Tristan, who used to be something called a Design Ethicist at Google, blew the whistle on the evil potential of the tech he was helping to build, and now runs the optimistically-named The Centre For Humane Technology.

He makes terrifying observations like this: “Two billion people will have thoughts that they didn’t intend to have, because a designer at Google said, ‘This is how notifications work on that screen you wake up to in the morning.'”

Our apps have been designed to tempt and trap us, and they are better at doing their job than we are at resisting them.

The Social Dilemma also shows us, in stark dramatised reality, the effects of social media addiction on a young girl.

It's at this point that I went to my window and threw my phone out of it.