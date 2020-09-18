The guys who made Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google have come out. They say they're sorry.

There's something deeply odd about the opening scenes of Netflix's The Social Dilemma.

In the first few minutes, we're introduced to some of the people who were instrumental in the creation of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google and more.

You would expect them to be smug - almost boastful - given they're the creative minds behind the biggest, most successful companies in the world.

Instead, they're apprehensive. Almost remorseful.

Tristan Harris, Google's former Design Ethicist, awkwardly adjusts his body in his chair. He takes a deep breath and rubs his sweaty palms on his jeans. He licks his dry lips and stares down the barrel of the camera.

Tim Kendall, the former Director of Monetisation at Facebook, gulps down his coffee as his mind races. He shakes his head almost in disbelief.

Another guy from Google laughs awkwardly as he talks about having to consult his lawyers. A t-shirt clad former Silicon Valley boss jiggles his legs nervously, as he's asked a series of questions, like it's an interrogation and he is the suspect.

The first few minutes of The Social Dilemma feels like a true crime documentary, and in a way it is.

The twist is, these former Silicon Valley heavyweights, the people who have created the social networks and apps we use every single day, have turned themselves in.

They're sorry.

They feel guilty.

They worry about the consequences of what they've done.

They sigh and say things like:

"I left Google in 2017 due to ethical concerns. And not just at Google but within the industry at large."

"I'm very concerned."

"I think we were naïve about the flip side of that coin."

"These things, you release them and they take on a life of their own. And how they're used is pretty different to how you expected."

"Nobody, I deeply believe, ever intended any of these consequences."

"There's no one bad guy, no. Absolutely not."

When asked what the problem is, none of them can narrow it down to one specific thing. They just know that something is seriously wrong, and it's only going to get worse.

Over the next hour and a half, they slowly explain how the products and systems they created have directly led to people fighting in the streets in 2020.