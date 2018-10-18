beauty

The $16.95 beauty tip Princess Eugenie took from Meghan Markle's wedding day look.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding day look was classic and distinctly bridal – very different from Meghan Markle’s fresh-faced bridal makeup.

However, the 28-year-old newlywed did take one beauty cue from her cousin-in-law. Well, actually, they both really took it from the Queen.

According to Vogue, Princess Eugenie walked the aisle last Friday wearing a nail polish colour called ‘Ballet Slippers’ by the brand Essie – the same shade the Duchess of Sussex’s nails were painted on her big day in May.

princess-eugenie-wedding-day-look
Princess Eugenie's wore the Queen's favourite polish when she wed Jack Brooksbank. Image: Getty

The shade, described by Essie as a "classic pale pink polish is graced with a subtle, sheer finish" is also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth's.

In fact, it's the only nail polish the monarch has used since 1989, when her hairdresser reportedly requested a bottle for the Queen from the brand's founder, Essie Weingarten.

meghan-markle-wedding-day-look
Meghan wore the pale pink shade on her May 19 wedding day. Image: Getty
It's basically the official nail polish brand of the royal family, given that Kate, Duchess of Cambridge also wore Essie nail polish at her own wedding in 2012, only the slightly creamier shade of Allure.

The Ballet Slippers shade also counts Emma Stone, Mandy Moore, Karlie Kloss and Meryl Streep among its fans.

 

getting wedding-ready in a perfect #balletslippers mani! ???? photo: @essie_envy #royalwedding

And costing just $16.95 - it's a look brides everywhere can replicate for a hint of royal style on their big day.

