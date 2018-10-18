Princess Eugenie’s wedding day look was classic and distinctly bridal – very different from Meghan Markle’s fresh-faced bridal makeup.

However, the 28-year-old newlywed did take one beauty cue from her cousin-in-law. Well, actually, they both really took it from the Queen.

According to Vogue, Princess Eugenie walked the aisle last Friday wearing a nail polish colour called ‘Ballet Slippers’ by the brand Essie – the same shade the Duchess of Sussex’s nails were painted on her big day in May.

The shade, described by Essie as a "classic pale pink polish is graced with a subtle, sheer finish" is also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth's.

In fact, it's the only nail polish the monarch has used since 1989, when her hairdresser reportedly requested a bottle for the Queen from the brand's founder, Essie Weingarten.