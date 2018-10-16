Minutes after the royal baby announcement, Fergie posted a string of uncomfortable tweets.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan arguably broke the most sacred of wedding rules when they reportedly announced their pregnancy to the family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding. That is, do not upstage the bride.

And it seems Eugenie’s mum, Sarah Ferguson, agrees – judging by the timing of tweets she sent out gushing about her daughter’s big day.

Just 40 minutes after the official Kensington Palace Twitter account shared the news on Monday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting, the Duchess of York tweeted about Eugenie’s wedding.

The official tweet read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

While the congratulations began flooding in from everywhere, Fergie also had praise to sing – just not about the royal baby news.

Instead, she thanked the designer behind a green gown she was wearing.

And while this could have been just a coincidence of timing, we don’t think the next tweet that came in could be.

“So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding,” the 59-year-old wrote next to an image of her daughter and husband Jack Brooksbank leaving St George’s Chapel on Friday.