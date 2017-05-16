Even if you don't realise it, you've seen Riverdale's Jughead on TV before.

Riverdale mightn’t be the most ‘prestige’ series on Netflix right now, but hot damn, it’s addictive.

Based on the Archie comics, the show has all the hallmarks of a fun and highly bingeable teen drama — love triangles, great makeup, American high school stereotypes, characters with fantastically sassy names (hello, Betty and Veronica).

It also has one Jughead Jones. Jughead is to the show what Jess Mariano was to Gilmore Girls: the broody, soulful ~outsider~. Or as Veronica observes, Riverdale High’s very own Holden Caulfield.

And if you're anything like me, you've found yourself a little... obsessed with him.

Maybe it's the check shirts, maybe it's the attitude, maybe it's the beanie. Whatever it is, Juggy's got something.

Now, don't freak out if you're developing some feelings and you're a grown adult — Jughead's real-life counterpart Cole Sprouse is 24, so you're not really lusting after a teenager.

I know this because I've been Googling him quite a lot, which is slightly embarrassing.

I've learned a few things along the way — he has a twin named Dylan, he's a former Disney star, and he recently photographed Kendall Jenner for a fashion mag.

The actor also has an amusing Instagram account dedicated to photos he's taken of fans as they attempt to sneakily take photos of him in public.