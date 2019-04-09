"When you love someone so much, it hurts." The moments in motherhood nobody tells you about.

Watching your children grow up can be hard.

With every milestone, there is a feeling that they are escaping you, and that they will no longer need you.

That is exactly what Laura Mazza experienced when her son Luca’s kindergarten teacher suggested he was ready for school.

Opening up about the emotional experience on Instagram, she explained that she never expected starting school to be such an emotional time.

“Last night we were looking at schools for Luca. He’s going to start his first year. The idea of him going to school has always really excited me! Cute little uniform, new adventures! I have never thought of it as an emotional experience but more an exciting one! Then his kindergarten teacher said she believes he is ready to start school,” she began the post.

“And that’s when I realised I am not. It was only yesterday that he was born, just yesterday he was saying his first word. Where did the time go? Although he never slept so it actually felt like five years before he turned one, but still! Two kids later and my little baby grew and is now a little boy. I’m not ready for him to go to school, to start his life growing up and being independent,” she added.

She wrote that she worries that he will be bullied or be a bully, or that he will fall and cry without anybody seeing.