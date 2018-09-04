What happened when a principal hired a pole dancer for kindergarten orientation.

A kindergarten principal in China has been sacked after arranging a pole dancer to perform for pupils at a start-of-term event.

Among the concerned parents of Xinshahui Kindergarten students is journalist Michael Standaert, who shared footage of the bizarre routine to Twitter on Monday.

The clips show young children watching on as the female dancer swings around and gyrates beside a pole, which is topped with the Chinese flag.

“Who would think this is a good idea?” the father wrote. “We’re trying to pull the kids out of the school and get our tuition back.”

He continued, “The principal hung up on my wife when she called after saying it was ‘international and good exercise’ … okay, yeah for adults maybe, but not 3-6 year old kids.” [sic]

Standaert also shared a photograph of a poster advertising a pole dancing school, which he claims was one of “a bunch” erected at the event.