Where are they now? The cast of The Nanny, 27 years later.

For six glorious years, beloved 90s sitcom The Nanny beamed into lounge rooms all over the world.

From Fran’s signature outfits, Mr Sheffield’s budding romance with Fran, to Butler Niles’ sassy remarks, the show pretty much had it all.

The Nanny, which first aired 27 years ago in 1993, followed the story of a sassy woman from Queens, Fran Fine (played by Fran Drescher), who unexpectedly gets a job as the nanny for Broadway producer Max Sheffield’s three children, Maggie, Brighton and Grace. Although obviously ill-equipped for the job, Fran is exactly what the family needs to be happy again.

The show’s opening song basically explains in all.

Watch: Relive The Nanny’s iconic theme song. Post continues below.

Just last month, the cast of The Nanny reunited over video call for a table read of the show’s first episode.

The 30-minute video featured Fran Drescher, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel Davis and the rest of the Sheffields family and gave us all those nostalgic feels. Co-creator Peter Marc Jacobson also joined the cast to read the script directions while composer Ann Hampton Callaway performed the show’s iconic theme song.