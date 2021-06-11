“Never would I make my husband's lunch.” I’m a stay at home mum. But I have a hard limit.

I recently stumbled across an article that stopped me in my tracks.

An article that upon scanning caused an irrational bubbling anger to rise from my chest.

It was a piece about a woman who wakes at 5:30am every day to make her partner's lunch and snacks for work.

Every day.

Watch: If a man lived like a woman for a day. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I don’t believe my reaction was directed towards this particular woman herself. If she enjoys rising at the crack of dawn to create gourmet meals for her partner, power to her. Not my business.

No, my prickly rage was directed towards the comments section.

“Wife goals!”

“He’s so lucky!”

“What a keeper!”

“How do I get one?!”

I will never make my husband a work lunch. I am not a lunch-making wife. It’s a firm boundary I have put in place. Never have, never will.

Thankfully, my husband knows this and is fine with it.

The pressure has been there, just never from him. Many people have questioned over the years why I refuse.

“You’re making the kids' lunches anyway.”

“You're at home and he is at work.”

“It doesn’t take long.”

My response is the same every time. “I am not his mother.” It’s not an issue of time or fairness.

During the length of our marriage, I have been both a stay at home Mum and a working Mum. In both situations, my answer has not changed.

I hold no judgement against the lunch-making wives of this world. The labour load can vary in every household.