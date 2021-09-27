We are calling it: The Masked Singer's Dolly is definitely Em Rusciano.

Following Sunday night's episode of The Masked Singer, the team at Mamamia are officially ready to take a wild guess at who Dolly is.

After Sunday's big reveals we now know that the Mermaid is arguably the most famous of all the masked singers, American RNB singer Macy Gray, and Rubble is none other than Kyle Sandilands!

Now we've whittled down those two, the internet is convinced that the celebrity hiding behind the Dolly costume is... Em Rusciano!

The writer, singer and comedian has made herself a landmark name in Australian pop culture with her honest humour, uplifting music and ferociously candid podcast.

Each week, viewers of the odd singing program have seen Dolly show another side to herself - one we cannot see, but hear.

Watch: Dolly's 'Make You Feel My Love' performance on The Masked Singer.



Video via Channel 10.

So far, here is what Dolly has had to say.

Clue: "Hello, I’m Dolly and I’m quite the young lady but underneath is a different story."

Evidence: While she may only be 42-years-old, Rusciano has done enough in her many careers to sustain for multiple lifetimes. Anyone who knows Rusciano's story, also knows she has seen and done it all. Australian Idol contestant, elite track athlete, comedian and radio host - we think the only thing left for her to do, is to be the cutesy but very creepy Dolly character on The Masked Singer...

Clue: "Just because I am a dolly doesn’t mean I’m a toy. I’ve always aimed high, good enough is never good enough. Things have to be just so... My earliest childhood dreams were to take on the entire world and beat them."