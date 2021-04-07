The 5 most surprising moments from Mia Freedman’s interview with Kyle Sandilands.

This post deals with abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Kyle Sandilands has lived many different lives over the past 50 years.

Whilst today he is one half of the highest-paid radio duo in Australia, he has also been a survivor of family abuse, a scared homeless teenager, a nightclub king and someone who has nearly lost his job several times at the peak of his career.

In the most recent episode of Mamamia's 'No Filter', the controversial breakfast presenter sat down with Mia Freedman in a candid conversation about growing up in an abusive household, being kicked out of home as a teenager and the love and loss of his high-profile partners.

Here are five of the most surprising moments.

1. Kyle Sandilands on growing up in an abusive household.

Kyle Sandilands grew up in an unhappy, abusive household with an angry father. By the time he was in Year 10, he ended up living on the streets behind a supermarket - the only place he felt "safe".

Before his days on the street, Sandilands lived with his mother and step-father in Brisbane. But he was thrown into homelessness after hosting a party for his school friends while his mother and partner were away one weekend.

"It was one of those big out-of-control Facebook looking parties before Facebook existed," Sandilands recalled. "I was out in my mum's car and my other friends were in my stepfather's car and other people were having sex in their bed. It was wild."

Kyle Sandilands grew up in an abusive household. Image: Getty.