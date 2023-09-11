It's time to put your detective caps on, borrow a 2007 copy of TV Week and open Wikipedia because The Masked Singer is upon us.

Get in losers, we're going guessing!

It's the most magical time of the year for reality TV fans who also consider themselves true crime buffs — it's the perfect show for couch detectives.

This bizarre format is all about following clues, dissecting riddles, and tracking down crims... who happen to usually be obscure Australian celebs we haven't thought about since Kevin Rudd was PM.

Our hostess with the mostess (outrageous suit) Osher Günsberg is back for season five, plus the 2022 judging panel are all returning (the Lindsay Lohan curse is broken??) with Dave Hughes, Abbie Chatfield, Mel B, and Chrissie Swan back on board.

The clues are especially vague this year, but we've done our best getting a head-start on deciphering them ahead of the series premiere on September 11, 2023.

Cowgirl

Cowgirl's first teaser hinted that she was a "Grammy-winning global superstar," with the judges calling her a "world-class performer" after she sang.

But in another clue, she was slatted as a "reality TV queen." Hmmm, bit confusing!

Guesses: While she hasn't won a Grammy (yet!), fans agree that the voice sounds exactly like RuPaul's Drag Race star Courtney Act. Another contender could be Kylie Minogue, who won a Grammy in 2003 for 'Best Dance Recording'.